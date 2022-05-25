Tax break to encourage staff to use electric car

Manx Telecom is taking advantage of a tax break to allow staff to ‘go greener’ and swap to an electric car.

The scheme will allow staff to lease different electric vehicles from Rex Motor Company, and forms part of a plan at Manx Telecom to move away from fossil fuels and increase electrification in transport across the company.

For the first time in a scheme like this, the government is allowing staff to reduce part of their salary free from tax and national insurance to pay for the lease of the vehicles.

As well as this, staff will be eligible for a reduced price charging point to be installed at their home, and have access to the 16 free electric vehicle charging points already in place across Manx Telecom sites.

Manx Telecom chief executive officer Gary Lamb believes there are many people who would like to transition to electric vehicles but are prohibited by both the costs involved and a lack of knowledge, but thinks this scheme will help.

Mr Lamb said: ‘This leasing scheme is an opportunity to make the switch more affordable while using the expertise of Rex Motor Company to select the right vehicles for an individual’s use.’