Taxi driver held on remand over Marathon Avenue hit-and-run

A taxi driver has been held on remand after being charged with offences relating to the death of Carolyn Buchan.

David Evans, 65, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

Seventy-three-year-old Carolyn Buchan was found dead near her home in Marathon Avenue on Sunday, March 20.

No pleas were entered at his appearance this morning at Douglas Courthouse and Mr Evans has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 7.