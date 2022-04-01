Taxi driver held on remand over Marathon Avenue hit-and-run

By IoM Reporter  
Friday 1st April 2022 10:21 am
@https://twitter.com/iomnewspapers
[email protected]
Share
Carolyn Buchan was knocked down on Marathon Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning
(Isle of Man Constabulary )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A taxi driver has been held on remand after being charged with offences relating to the death of Carolyn Buchan.

David Evans, 65, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

Seventy-three-year-old Carolyn Buchan was found dead near her home in Marathon Avenue on Sunday, March 20.

No pleas were entered at his appearance this morning at Douglas Courthouse and Mr Evans has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 7.

Yesterday (Thursday) police confirmed that the people they arrested on March 21 in connection with the incident had been formally released from police bail, with no further action being taken.

More About:

Douglas
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0