A 47-year-old taxi driver is being investigated into the further alleged theft of £25,000 from his father having already admitted forging his father's signature to steal over £11,000.
Martin Moore made his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery last Wednesday having previously appeared before magistrates where he pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation.
He was committed to the higher court for sentencing.
However, prosecutor Sara-Jayne Dodge sought a further adjournment after revealing further investigations are taking place into the whereabouts of another £25,000 after a review of the bank account of Moore’s father.
At the Magistrate’s Court last week, prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were informed by Moore's father on February 2, that a significant amount of money was missing from his account.
A statement showed that £11,103 had been taken. Police arrested Moore at the Sea Terminal later that day.
He was interviewed and admitted taking the money, saying his earnings as a taxi driver had dipped and he had been desperate.
Moore said he had used a previously signed cheque that his father had given him to trace the signature, then cashed cheques using a mobile application.
He said that he was embarrassed and felt shameful, but that the offences had been opportunistic rather than malicious.
The prosecutor said that it was claimed that Moore had spent £9,000 on a two-week trip to Dubai and Vietnam.
Moore was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover also said he needed to speak to his client and indicated a social enquiry report will be sought after the latest matters are clarified.
Moore will next appear at court on March 13. He has been remanded in custody.