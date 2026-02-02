A fundraising walk is set to return in March for its fifth year, coinciding with World Down Syndrome Day.
Teddy’s Trundle is an Isle of Man-based fundraising walk that looks to bring people together locally and internationally to raise awareness of Down Syndrome and support related charities.
Organisers have set a fundraising target of £12,000 for 2026, with proceeds supporting Positive About Down Syndrome (PADS) and Down Syndrome Association Isle of Man.
Participants can raise funds by taking part in the walk, securing sponsorship, or organising fundraising activities through businesses, schools, and community groups.
Teddy’s Trundle was founded by Charli and Oli Dimelow, following the diagnosis of their son Teddy with Down Syndrome at only eight weeks old.
Their early experience was met with a lack of support and outdated information — from that, the idea for the trundle was born.
‘We started Teddy’s Trundle to change the way families experience a Down Syndrome diagnosis and to raise awareness in a positive, visible way,’ commented Charli.
As in previous years, the event will offer two walking options to ensure accessibility. The main 21-kilometre walk will begin in Peel, with participants arriving at 9.15am for a 9.30am start, following the traditional route across the island to Douglas.
A shorter ‘Mini Trundle’ will start at 1.30pm from the Sea Terminal in Douglas and finish at The Queen’s at approximately 2.45pm.
To mark its fifth anniversary and align with World Down Syndrome Day, a new initiative has been launched - Teddy’s 21 Challenge.
The challenge encourages individuals, families, schools, and businesses to complete 21,000 steps over a day or week, carry out 21 acts of movement or kindness, or set a collective goal of 210,000 steps.
Anyone wishing to take part in the main walk or Mini Trundle on Saturday, March 21, or Teddy’s 21 Challenge, can register interest or request more information by emailing [email protected]