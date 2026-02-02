A much-loved feline has inspired the launch of a new community funding initiative aimed at supporting local groups and charities.
Thomas, the Ramsey town cat and holder of the Freedom of the Town, is the unlikely figurehead behind the newly established Farmers Combine Community Fund, which will raise money for community causes chosen by public vote.
Thomas was originally found as a kitten at the agricultural and horticultural suppliers, where staff took him in and cared for him.
Over the years, he became a familiar and popular presence not only at the store but throughout Ramsey, regularly spotted visiting shops, doorsteps and sunny corners of the town.
In recognition of his special place in the community, Thomas was formally granted the Freedom of the Town last year.
Now, with the support of the Farmers Combine and the wider community, Thomas is using that honour to help others.
The Community Fund will support a different local charity or organisation each year, selected through a public vote.
Voting for this year’s cause has now closed, with the successful charity due to be announced shortly.
To raise money, a series of limited-edition fundraising sweet bags has been launched.
The first release, Thomas’s Valentine Heart Sweet Treat Bag, will be available both in-store and online at the Farmers Combine from this week, priced at £5 per bag.
Production will be limited to 150 bags per month.
The sweets and artwork are created by Victory Farm Kitchen, a local confectionery company known for nostalgic, character-led treats.
Each month will feature a new theme, fresh artwork of Thomas and a changing selection of sweets and chocolates, with designs not repeated once sold out.
All artwork produced during the year will later be brought together in a Thomas keepsake calendar, due for release in December.
The project is also supported by Copycat, a Ramsey-based business. Dawn from Copycat manages Thomas’s official Facebook page, sharing updates from his daily life around the town.