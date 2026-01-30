The Alliance of Isle of Man Compliance Professionals’ annual compliance and governance conference takes place at the Comis Hotel in March.
Compliance professionals and directors with oversight for compliance, risk and governance within their businesses are invited to register for the 21st annual Manx State of the Nation (‘MSoN’) conference on Friday, March 6.
Nicholas Halsall, territory senior partner at event sponsor PwC Isle of Man, shared: ‘We’re thrilled to continue our support for this flagship annual event, which unites government, regulators, and industry to explore the Isle of Man’s compliance priorities and opportunities for the coming year.
‘This year, we're particularly excited to host guest speaker Nabil Tabel, a manager in PwC’s economics practice at PwC UK.
‘Nabil will share insights from PwC’s 2025 Global AI Jobs Barometer, focusing on how AI impacts jobs, wages, skills, and productivity.
‘With his direct involvement in the report, Nabil will offer valuable updates in an area that is taxing businesses as to its proper use and impact, and examine the report's analysis of nearly a billion jobs adverts from across six continents.’
AICP chair, Gerry Ganly, said: ‘In this important year for the Isle of Man and its standing as a well-regulated international finance centre, the AICP is looking forward to delivering an agenda reflecting the breadth and depth of today’s compliance challenges.
‘Combining important MONEYVAL updates from the Gambling Supervision Commission and Financial Services Authority, we’ll also hear from the Information Commissioner, and have targeted sessions on Third Party Risk Management, AI, Romance/Vulnerability Fraud, and Human Trafficking.
‘Manx State of the Nation is a valuable opportunity for compliance practitioners and board or management executives across all levels of organisations to engage with peers and industry experts.’
Individuals can register for tickets on the AICP website: https://www.aicp.im/product/manx-state-of-the-nation-2026/