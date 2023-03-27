Over £4,000 has been raised for a Down Syndrome charity that can provide on-island training in early diagnosis.
Down Syndrome is a chromosomal condition largely associated with intellectual disability and weak muscle tone in infancy.
Around 19 people took part, including two children, alongside an 18-month-old in a pram and four dogs.
They walked from the kipper factory in Peel to the Terminus Tavern in Douglas on an annual 21km, or just over 13 mile, walk.
This annual event is called ‘Teddy’s Trundle’, which was started last year by the Dimelow family to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day, on March 21, in celebration of their son Teddy and the world he was born into.
It’s a day celebrated across the globe to spread awareness and understanding of what Down Syndrome is, and ‘often more importantly’, what it isn’t, says Teddy’s mum Charli Dimelow.
She explained that the number 21 was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.
This year some family members in Devon also took part in their own ‘trundle’ to raise money.
On Saturday, the weather ‘was perfect’, said Charli, with a ‘light breeze and sunshine all day’ as the group made their way across the island.
She added: ‘After our journey to Teddy’s diagnosis at eight weeks old, it became incredibly important to us that people’s understanding of Down Syndrome was focused on the positive understanding.
‘Whilst people with Down Syndrome share some common physical characteristics, each is a unique individual with their own strengths and weaknesses, own character, and personality, all influenced by their families, friends, and life – just like everyone else.
‘With the support of some of the island charities, we chose to raise money for Positive About Down Syndrome, a UK charity which focuses on training and education for families and medical professionals around the diagnosis and early stages of Down Syndrome, who can provide face-to-face, on-island training.
‘We have been overwhelmed by the support and incredibly generous donations both financially and people’s time as we walked across the island.
‘It means a lot to us and we hope to do continue the tradition every year.’
The UK charity will interact with families and will act as the first point of contact for those beginning their journey through this diagnosis.
Donations have been from family and friends, as well as some local, and international companies.
These include Fortress Management Services Ltd, Heron and Brearley, DQ Advocates, Paragon Recruitment, Monster Energy, and HSBC.
To donate, go to JustGiving, search for ‘Teddy’s Trundle 2023’ and find it under Charli Dimelow’s name.