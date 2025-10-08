She added: ‘Obviously, we don’t just take the information that is presented to us. We look wider. We have partner agencies that we can glean information from. We can look at records that we may have held from previous incidents, we can do a whole array of research, which then basically fuels how we deal with the situation. So I think it’s important to say in this occasion that the information that came in in the initial stages was very much about a vulnerable person with intentions to harm themselves that was categorized as what we call a high-risk missing person inquiry.’