A Port Erin man has been bound over to keep the peace for a year.
Callum James Kemp had previously been charged with provoking behaviour, but that was withdrawn by the prosecution after he agreed to accept the binding order.
The court heard that 18-year-old Kemp was arrested on New Year’s Day at 4pm.
He had been outside an address in Port Erin, shouting; ‘Come and fight me then.
‘You’re only pregnant so you can be on the dole.’
He had been told to leave but when he failed to do so, police arrived and, at 6.03pm, arrested him.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander said that it had been an unpleasant incident but a binding order had been deemed appropriate.
Kemp, who lives at Marashen Crescent, was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough.