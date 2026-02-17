At just 19 years old, Evie Skillicorn’s life changed in the space of 30 minutes.
On January 10, 2025, after more than six months searching for answers, she was diagnosed with stage 2B Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer most commonly found in young people entering adulthood.
What began as a persistent lump in her throat, multiple GP visits and several rounds of antibiotics turned out to be far more serious than Evie or her family had anticipated.
Evie, who lives in Onchan, said her instinct was to refuse a fourth course of antibiotics in December 2024. An ultrasound was carried out on the lump in her throat, followed by a CT scan, which led to the diagnosis.
‘The day I was diagnosed felt like a fever dream. It was all so quick that I didn’t really get a chance to process what I was being told. In the space of 30 minutes my life had completely changed and huge goals of mine had come crashing down.
‘Being told you have cancer, you can never have children, your treatment will be up to six months long – they were all life-altering statements to face.’
Evie said her friends and family immediately rallied around her.
She was diagnosed while in rehearsals for Douglas Choral Union’s production of ‘Chicago’, where she had just secured her first lead role.
‘This was obviously devastating, thinking I wouldn’t be able to continue with the show. It was one of the first questions I asked on the day of my diagnosis. It was agreed that I was able to withhold my treatment for just three more weeks so I could take to the stage and have this moment to shine.’
Following her performance as Roxy, Evie began a four-month treatment plan.
The 19-year-old completed four rounds of Escalated BEACOPP chemotherapy, which she described as ‘awful and exhausting’.
‘I then moved on to a different treatment called ABVD chemotherapy. This was slightly tougher for me because I didn’t have as many support medications to help with pain. The mental strain treatment gave me was immense. I was incredibly exhausted and depressed, mainly because it’s so isolating.’
She said identity was one of the biggest challenges.
‘Losing your hair is one thing, but to gain weight, lose colour in your face and develop burns and scars everywhere, it was just awful.
‘Going through treatment is hard enough. Looking back, I wish I knew how strong I was and that beauty isn’t everything – especially when you’re fighting for your life.’
Evie expressed gratitude to her nurse, Emma Whiting, and to her family and friends, who she said were constant sources of strength and positivity.
A final PET scan revealed a ‘complete metabolic response’, meaning the cancer had been fully cleared through chemotherapy.
May 28, 2026 will mark one year since Evie finished her treatment and she can class herself as cured.
‘I’m so glad to be back to “normal” life, able to do what I enjoy and just feel like me again,’ she said.
She is now preparing to attend drama school in September.
