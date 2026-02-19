King Charles III has issued a statement following the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Searches are ongoing at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
Press reports in the UK say that the arrest happened earlier today on Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has faced increased political scrutiny in recent months after appearing several times in a recent tranche of documents, known as the ‘Epstein Files’, released by the US Department of Justice.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: ‘The man remains in police custody at this time.
‘We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.’
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: ‘Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.
‘It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.
‘We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.’
As the Isle of Man is a Crown dependency, King Charles III is also the island’s head of state, holding the title Lord of Mann.
In a statement released today, the King said: ‘I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.
‘What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.
‘In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
‘Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.
‘As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.