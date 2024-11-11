The teenage victim of a domestic assault says she is still struggling with physical pain and is paranoid to go out after a horrific attack.
The girl, who was 17 at the time, was out with her boyfriend Jack Mallaby on May 14, 2023 when they got into an argument outside a property in Onchan.
In a sustained attack that last around 25 minutes, the girl suffered a fractured cheekbone and a perforated eardrum. She has since been left which headaches, sharp pains in her cheekbone and may need jaw realignment surgery.
Mallaby, who was 19 at the time but now 21, had denied domestic assault but he was found guilty by a jury following a trial in September.
During sentencing on Monday, prosecutor Roger Kane read out a victim impact statement from the teen.
In it she said: ‘The impact of the assault has been far wider reaching that the physical injuries. Jack was someone I should have been able to trust.
‘I have become anxious going out for fear of seeing him. I don’t like getting public transport and I cannot drive so I rely on people to give me a lift.
‘When I am out walking I am constantly looking around. I have lost confidence in the workplace.
‘The assault has left me struggling to trust people and form new relationships.
‘I recently had a panic attack. I suffer from flashbacks which often keep me up at night. I can never completely relax or switch off and I suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.’
The victim said she is on medication and is receiving therapy. She is worried about her job prospects, fearing no one will want to employ her with the time she will need off.
In mitigation, defence advocate Stephen Wood pointed out Mallaby, of Urley Path, Douglas, has no relevant previous convictions and was willing to use his time in prison productively to improve his skillset.
Deemster Sandeep Kainth told Mallaby: ‘This was a very unpleasant assault resulting in some significant long-term injuries to your ex-partner.
‘It is regrettable that, when she decided to break off the relationship, you simply could not let go.
‘You have still tried to minimise what the jury convicted you of and you remain in denial.’
However, the deemster acknowledged Mallaby had expressed remorse while he also accepted Mallaby was young at the time and ‘emotionally immature’.
Deemster Kainth told Mallaby he hoped the defendant would continue to use his time in prison productively which would allow him to move on when he is released.
Mallaby was jailed for two-and-a-half years for domestic assault. He was also issued with a five-year restraining order preventing him from approaching or contacting the victim.