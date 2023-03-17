Teoni Jai Blanchard, of Peel, pleaded guilty to entering a shed at Shenvalla Farm as a trespasser with the intention to do unlawful damage.
The burglary was committed on October 7 last year.
Blanchard denied a second charge of aggravated burglary, with her plea accepted by the prosecution.
She was bailed pending preparation of a social inquiry report and victim impact statement, ahead of sentencing on May 5.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at her home address and not enter the farm concerned.