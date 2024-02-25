A teenager has walked free from court with a suspended sentence after admitting a ‘thuggish’ assault.
Apprentice joiner Oliver Royston Proctor, 19, punched a man in the face after a scuffle broke out outside the 1886 Bar and Grill in Regent Street, Douglas.
He took matters into his own hands when he saw his sister being forcefully thrown to the ground, hitting her head as she fell.
Proctor, who was 18 at the time of the assault, told police he was afraid as he knew one punch could kill.
But then, as Deemster Graeme Cook pointed out, he went and did exactly the same thing.
He ran towards the man, punched him to the side of the face, causing him to drop to the floor.
His victim suffered a fractured right cheekbone.
Deemster Cook told the defendant: ‘This sort of thuggery should not take place in the island.’
He added: ‘He doesn’t look like a thug, but he’s behaved like one.’
The Deemster said it was only by good fortune that the victim had not fallen onto the back of his head which could have resulted in brain damage or death.
The court heard that the defendant had been out celebrating a family occasion on November 11 last year and had gone on to the 1886 Bar with his brother and sister.
While on the dancefloor he noticed a group of rugby players who he said were clearly looking for trouble.
A scuffle broke out which continued outside the premises just before midnight.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said his client had been a ‘hostage to fortune’ – it was a single punch and the defendant accepted what he did was wrong.
Deemster Cook sentenced Proctor to a 20-month jail term suspended for two years and ordered him to pay his victim £500 compensation.