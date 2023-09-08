A teenager who ‘revelled in violence’ has been found guilty by a jury of a stabbing attack in Pulrose.
Callum Kelly, who was 17 at the time of the incident, armed himself with a large kitchen knife and filmed himself on his mobile phone chasing his victim, also aged 17, down the street before stabbing him in the right hip.
Kelly, now 19 and of Spring Valley Road, Pulrose, denied a charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He claimed at his trial that he had acted in self-defence but this was rejected by the seven-strong jury who delivered a unanimous guilty verdict on Friday morning.
Prosecutor Roger Kane described Kelly as a young man who ‘revelled in the violence he offered, who glorified the unlawful act he committed and who celebrated the inflicting of a serious wound on another young man’.
The jury watched a slow motion video which the prosecution said showed the moment that the stabbing took place in the early hours of July 13 last year.
The footage is grainy and it is not possible to make out the identity of any individual.
Jurors also heard a recording of the 999 call made by the victim’s cousin in which he claimed the injured man had ‘fallen into a bush and cut himself quite bad’.
A witness told police he had watched the confrontation in the street from his balcony and had gone outside to find one of the men lying in the road with a wound to his right hip.
Kelly and his victim were known to each other and had engaged in juvenile slanging and threats which escalated to a confrontation at about 3am on Groves Road, the court heard.
It was not a random chance encounter.
The previous day they had engaged in a Snapchat conversation in which they made various threats to each other. There was a reference to the defendant owing the other young man £1,000. Kelly called the other’s bluff, telling him: ‘I’ve got your grand, come get it.’
Then in the early hours of the following morning, the victim and his 17-year-old cousin turned up in the area of the defendant’s home armed with a hammer and a knuckleduster which were both later found at the scene.
Mr Kane said they were looking for a confrontation but the defendant had received advance warning from a friend and was ready for them.
He armed himself with a large kitchen knife, walked out of his house and ran at them with the blade. He videoed himself chasing them, using his mobile phone which he held in one hand with the large knife in the other.
Neither victim nor his cousin agreed to help police with their inquiries and it was primarily from the download of the defendant’s iPhone that detectives were able to piece together what had happened.
The two cousins tried to run away, with shouts and threats made as they did so. The victim who had the hammer fell over as he retreated and it was then that Kelly stabbed him in the right hip causing a deep wound.
The stabbing resulted in a deep external wound and internal damage to his bowel which required surgery.
He was in hospital for five days.
The defendant fled the area. He started to walk out of Douglas, through Anagh Coar and across fields towards Union Mills which he reached at about 5am and then called a taxi to take him to Marathon Road in Douglas.
It was not until 7pm that evening when police finally caught up with the defendant on Marathon Road and he was arrested following a chase.
Audio and video files found on the defendant’s phone helped police piece together the defendant’s movements after he fled the scene.
He was heard in an audio file asking a friend to come and pick him up and then admitting stabbing his victim as he tried to run away. Kelly denied it was him that could be heard in the audio files.
Deemster Graeme Cook adjourned sentencing until October 9, pending social inquiry reports.
Granting Kelly bail, he told him: ‘You have been convicted of an extremely serious offence. Ordinarily that would involve immediate custody. If you were maturer in age I would be remanding you now into custody.’