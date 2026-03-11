A teenager has denied burglary, stealing a car, possessing a knife and theft.
Taylor Jake Murphy is also charged with wounding with intent to commit murder and two counts of robbery, but pleas to those charges can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 5 and 6 at Maughold and Port Cornaa.
The 19-year-old, who lives at High View Road in Douglas, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on March 10, and was represented by advocate David Reynolds.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on April 14.
No bail application was made and Mr Murphy is remanded at the prison.