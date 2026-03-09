Douglas City Council has announced proposals aimed at revitalising the centre of Douglas by attracting more visitors, supporting local businesses and improving the experience for residents and shoppers.
The plans form part of the Council’s ‘City Centre Strategy’ and include three initiatives designed to encourage footfall and create new spaces for relaxation and community activity.
One proposal is the launch of a ‘Do Douglas’ campaign, featuring a large, moveable sculpture displaying the word ‘DOUGLAS’ alongside the Manx spelling ‘Doolish’.
The installation is intended to create a photo opportunity and ‘promote civic pride’, while it has also been designed to move between locations around the city centre.
A second initiative involves the installation of ‘Deacon’ cube seating along main shopping streets.
The single-seat cubes, fitted with armrests, would provide convenient resting points for shoppers. The seats would also be moveable and managed by council staff, and are intended to complement existing street furniture.
The Council is also proposing a series of monthly local produce markets on Loch Promenade, running from April to September.
Subject to approval from the Department of Infrastructure, the markets would take place on the third weekend of each month and aim to showcase local products while increasing activity in the city centre.
Chair of the regeneration and community committee, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, said: ‘Douglas City Council is committed to creating a city centre that’s fun, safe and full of life - and this proposal marks an exciting step in that vision.
‘From photo-ready sculptures to comfy resting spots and lively produce markets, these plans are all about making our city the place to be for residents and visitors alike.’
Funding for the projects is being sought from the Local Economy Fund, administered by the Department for Enterprise.
While up to £100,517 could be temporarily allocated from council reserves, the authority has stated that the initiatives will only go ahead if full proceeds from the fund are secured.