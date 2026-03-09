A new monthly LGBTQ+ peer support group has launched in the island, offering a safe and welcoming space for members of the community to connect and support one another.
Goll Twoaie, which operates under Preferred Futures (Isle of Man Registered Charity No. 1357), aims to provide an inclusive and professionally supported environment where LGBTQ+ people can share experiences, build supportive relationships and strengthen their sense of belonging.
The group’s name, Goll Twoaie, means ‘Rainbow’ in Manx Gaelic.
Reflecting both LGBTQ+ pride and a connection to the island’s cultural heritage, reinforcing the message that LGBTQ+ people are an integral part of the Manx community.
Through regular peer-led sessions, the initiative hopes to help reduce isolation and promote emotional well-being. Operating within the governance framework of Preferred Futures, the group offers a structured setting with clear pathways to further support if participants need it.
The group was founded by Marcella Martin, who said her experience volunteering and studying counselling in the Midlands inspired her to create a similar support space locally.
She said: ‘Through my work as a trainee counsellor volunteering with Wolverhampton LGBTQ+, I’ve seen how powerful structured peer support can be in reducing isolation and strengthening wellbeing.’
Marcella is currently in the second year of a three-year counselling and psychotherapy course with Brighter Teaching.
Encouragement from her tutor, Tommy Silvester, helped motivate her to establish the initiative in the island.
‘Recognising that there is no equivalent peer-led space locally, I felt strongly about launching Goll Twoaie so LGBTQ+ people here can feel seen, heard and supported in a space that is both safe and culturally rooted,’ she added.
The group officially launched at Kiki’s Bar in Douglas, and future sessions will take place monthly.
Goll Twoaie also hopes to work with other support groups across the island to strengthen connections and build supportive networks.
More information and updates are available via the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/golltwoaie