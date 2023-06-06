Benjamin Robert John Gregory, aged 18, of Hillberry Lakes, Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault.
He is also charged with three counts of rape which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is yet to enter pleas to those charges.
Mr Gregory was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.