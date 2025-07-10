Temperatures in the Isle of Man could approach record highs this weekend.
The Ronaldsway Met Office predicts that temperatures could reach highs of 27°C on Saturday (July 12), only 1.9°C less than the record temperature of 28.9°C recorded on July 12, 1983.
Forecaster Stuart Davison commented: ‘In summary, the peak of the heat will be Saturday with 26°C or 27°C.
‘The average maximum for Ronaldsway for this time in July is 18°C, so a good 8°C or 9°C above average - well into the “hot” category.
‘It’s less hot on Sunday, but still around 24°C or 25°C.
‘Cooler conditions are spreading from the west on Monday, with rain or showers.’