A temporary children's play area could be installed at Douglas Promenade's Marine Gardens while long-term plans for the site remain on hold.
Douglas City Council has confirmed it will prepare a planning application to install relocatable play equipment in Marine Garden No. 4 as it awaits discussions with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) over future sea defences.
Last month, the council announced it would not proceed with the permanent redevelopment of the seafront gardens until adequate coastal protection measures are in place.
It said the increasing frequency and severity of coastal weather events, together with the vulnerability of the sunken gardens to easterly winds, high tides and storm conditions, meant it would be premature and financially irresponsible to continue without certainty over the site's long-term protection.
The council's executive committee has now considered a report outlining short-term options for the area, including a modern, inclusive play area that could later be relocated to another council park or open space once the permanent redevelopment of Marine Garden No. 4 can go ahead.
The proposal also includes replacing around 75 metres of deteriorating perimeter railings to improve the site's appearance and safety.
Council leader Devon Watson said: ‘While we continue to work towards the long-term regeneration of the Marine Gardens and await talks with the department, we don't want this prominent promenade site to remain underused.
‘Children are young only for so long, they don't have time to wait for negotiations between local and central government about the outcome of a plan. It's essential families have high-quality play facilities in the heart of the capital in the meantime.
‘A temporary play area will provide a significant family-focused attraction, complement the recently refurbished kiosk and surrounding public space, and encourage outdoor activity.’
Subject to planning approval, the council says installation of the temporary play area and replacement railings will take place as soon as practicable.