Manx charity Isle of Pride is calling on candidates standing in this autumn's General Election to sign its new 'Pride Pledge', asking them to commit to five principles aimed at supporting the island's LGBTQ+ community.
Explaining the initiative, the organisation said the pledge is intended as 'a signpost' for LGBTQ+ voters when deciding which candidate to support, helping them identify those willing to publicly support the community during difficult conversations.
The charity said the pledge is designed to show voters which candidates are prepared to back LGBTQ+ equality.
However, Isle of Pride stressed the pledge is entirely voluntary and said candidates who choose not to sign should not automatically be viewed as unsupportive of LGBTQ+ people.
'We understand that candidates will have their own policy principles, and they might not always align with our point of view,' a spokesperson for the charity said.
'However, we reiterate that we believe being an ally is not a passive act. To say you support the LGBTQ+ community in one breath and vote against our best interests in another would be disingenuous.'
It added that the pledge is not about placing LGBTQ+ issues above every other political priority, but about offering reassurance that candidates will consider the community's interests alongside those of other groups who may face discrimination.
'We are imploring those seeking to represent us to help make the Isle of Man a place that is truly inclusive for all.’
The pledge asks candidates to commit to listening to the LGBTQ+ community when policies affect it, supporting equal rights, improving LGBTQ+-inclusive education in schools, backing better healthcare - including a clearer pathway for transgender people seeking care - and publicly supporting the community.
Isle of Pride also stressed that signing the pledge would not require candidates to support every future LGBTQ+-related policy proposal.
'We can't predict all future policies, we simply ask to be part of the conversation,' the charity said.
It added that it would hold signatories accountable for the commitments they make and challenge future decisions it believes would harm the LGBTQ+ community.
Among the changes it hopes to see during the next parliamentary term are the introduction of long-promised hate crime legislation and improvements to LGBTQ+ healthcare, including a clearer pathway for transgender people seeking support and treatment.
Isle of Pride said it is already in discussions with Manx Care and recognises the financial pressures facing the island's health service.
'We want to move forward in a realistic manner, but we need to see real change,' a spokesperson said in a statement.
The five commitments were developed following conversations with members of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the election, including a town hall meeting in May. The charity also drew inspiration from similar work carried out by the Liberate Guernsey group.
The charity says it plans to publish the names of candidates who sign the Pride Pledge on its forthcoming website and social media channels, saying it hopes the initiative will help voters see which candidates have signed the pledge and encourage informed discussion about LGBTQ+ issues.