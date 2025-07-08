Guests gathered at Government House on Sunday afternoon for the annual Tynwald Garden Party, enjoying a fine, if slightly breezy, afternoon of refreshments, music, and conversation in the grounds of the Lieutenant Governor’s residence.
Hosted by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, the event welcomed a wide range of invited guests, including Members of the House of Keys, island politicians, charity representatives, and notable figures from community organisations across the Isle of Man.
The formal setting offered an opportunity for informal conversation, as guests mingled between refreshments, including tea and coffee, nibbles and sandwiches, surrounded by the well-kept lawns and flower beds of the official residence.
Dating back to the 1860s, Government House has a long-standing tradition of hosting civic and state occasions, with archival records referencing ‘Garden Party Invitations’ connected to past Tynwald centenary celebrations.
Live music from the Douglas Town Band provided a tuneful backdrop to the afternoon, with the ensemble performing a specially selected programme for the occasion.
Members of the Army Cadets were also in attendance, with representation from 208 Battery, including Battery Commander Major O’Regan and Lieutenant O’Reilly.
They were joined by Battery Sergeant Major, the Regimental Sergeant Major and Sergeant Oates, a well-known local figure.
The garden party continues to be a highlight of Tynwald Week and a chance to mark the island’s unique parliamentary tradition with a more relaxed celebration.
While the wind may have caused the occasional hat to shift, the atmosphere remained warm and welcoming throughout.
A selection of photographs from the event captures the spirit of the afternoon, smiling guests, formal uniforms, and the unmistakable backdrop of Government House.
All photographs taken by Callum James Staley (CJS Photography).