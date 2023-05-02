A photographer has documented changes over a decade in Port St Mary after doing the same for three other locations in the island.
Chris Littler says Port St Mary is the last of four Manx towns and villages he photographed in the 2010s as part of his ‘10 years on’ project.
He visited every business with a ‘shop front’ to photograph them and see how much they had changed over that time.
Mr Littler said: ‘There’s a great sense of satisfaction that I have now completed 10 years on photography projects. Hundreds of businesses have been included, and there are thousands of images now on this website.
‘Special thanks are due to Culture Vannin who have supported all of the projects alongside 10 other sponsors across all the projects.’
Breesha Maddrell of Culture Vannin added: ‘Culture Vannin has been delighted to support a project which continues to document the changing face of the island.
‘Just as we are intrigued when we look back even 10 years, we know future generations will find this online archive very precious indeed.’
Mr Littler continued: ‘I had the joy of finding many of the same people I photographed back in 2013 – in almost a quarter of places I captured at least one of the same workers. Some highlights were finding new businesses keen to establish a foothold in the village, but also touching the lives of people whose future business is less certain.’
Manx Shop Fronts is looking to extend the project to other towns and villages in the island, with funding from organisations.