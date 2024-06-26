The Bowling Green Café in Peel is set to close its doors next month as the current tenants have decided not to renew their lease.
The Marine Parade café will officially close on Saturday, July 20.
In an online post, the owner expressed their regret, stating: ‘It is with great sadness that I am informing you that I have decided not to take on the lease of the café again.
‘We will be closing on Saturday, July 20.’
The café overlooks Sunset City Bowling Club’s green.
They added: ‘We will be very busy over the next three weeks, so if you're planning to visit, please book a table by calling 844514.’
Announcing the news earlier today (Wednesday), many have expressed their disappointment in the pending closure.
One comment said: ‘This is a great shame, it’s one of our favourite eating places.’
Another added: ‘I’m gutted, I will get booking in a few times before you close’.
The announcement comes just months after a planning application, which would see the cafe site moved, was rejected by planners.
Earlier this year, an application was lodged to renovate the current tennis courts and outside bowling green at Marine Parade at the end of Peel Promenade.
The existing Bowling Green Cafe, bowling clubhouse, community facilities and public toilets would have been moved to the site of the current tennis courts if the application was approved.
The development of an indoor community facility including a club room, function room and potential indoor bowling lanes for members of the public to use also formed part of the plans.
Details contained in the planning application said that ‘the existing cafe to the south of the bowling green is very popular, but not in a good state of repair.’
However, the application was rejected due to fact that Marine Parade had been zoned for tourism use under the ‘Peel Local Plan’ of 1989.
Peel Commissioners previously revealed it was planning to appeal the decision