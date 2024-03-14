Testing of new track in Douglas has caused the cancellation of the opening trains out of the capital of the new steam railway season on Friday morning.
The first service will therefore depart Douglas Station at 1.50pm.
Services from Port Erin Station at 10am and 12pm will initially run to Castletown Station and back only.
Once Douglas is approved for use, the normal timetable will resume.
An Isle of Man Transport spokesperson said: ‘Further testing and inspections of the new track in Douglas Yard is required by the operations team over the next few days.
‘The first service from Douglas Station at 9.50am has to be postponed to allow for final inspections.