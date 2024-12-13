A 76-year-old from Port St Mary has travelled the famous Route 66 in America for the fourth time.
Brian Johnson completed the feat with his two friends Hartley Elder and Bob Jones, riding Harley Davidson’s from Santa Monica on June 12 and finishing in Chicago on June 26.
Brian first completed the route in 2004 at the age of 56, doing it again in 2010, 2018 and now 2024.
The road travels through eight American states and three time zones, from Illinois and Missouri to Kansas, and to the grass plains of Oklahoma and Texas.
It then climbs up the Rocky Mountains in New Mexico and Arizona, before dropping down through the Mojave Desert to the Pacific coast of California.
Speaking about the experience, Brian said: ‘Myself, Bob and Hartley hired our Harleys and started in June this year from the “Route 66 Ends Here” sign and the plaque for the “Will Rogers Highway” named in 1952 after the man who had pushed for the road to be built.
‘We started eastwards after collecting our bikes from Eaglerider in Santa Monica and were soon in the sometimes glamorous, but often seedy streets of Hollywood and onto Pasadena.
‘Unfortunately, the complexities of Los Angeles’s modern highway system initially obliterated any real sense of being on Route 66.
‘The most difficult part was riding through “Death Valley”, which is known as the hottest place on earth and the driest place in North America. It was around 49C and on a hot motorbike!
‘We stayed in many places along the route, but in Texas we stayed at The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo whose menu included a 72oz steak dinner served free to any customer who could consume it in less than an hour. We had to pay!’
Brian moved to the island 20 years ago as a flight instructor on a two-year contract, but decided to stay and has been on the island ever since.
The first time he rode the route in 2004, he was accompanied by ten friends and they hired seven Harley Davidsons between them.
Brian added: ‘All of us were in the aviation industry and one of our friends, who was a North Sea helicopter captain, heard us talking about it and asked if he could join us.
‘My response was “of course, but I didn't know you rode motorbikes”. He replied “I don't, but if you can do it, it can’t be difficult”. He then learnt to ride, passed his test and joined us, proving his point perfectly!
‘We have ridden motorbikes all over the USA every year since 2004, except for the Covid restricted year. So the year after Covid we went twice!’
When asked how much it would cost for someone to take on the challenge who might like to, Brian estimated that the overall cost - which includes motorbike rental, insurance, hotels and food - would equal up to £5,000.
Brian said: ‘It was a great journey with great people and great scenery. It’s a wonderful adventure, so give it a go and get your kicks on!’