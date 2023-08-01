The Isle of Man Airport is looking for two executive members to join the newly created Board of Advisors.
The formation of the board of advisors follows the government’s intention to consider a new operating model for the airport.
The concept of making the airport an arms-length body was sugggested in a report presented to Tynwald in March by former Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas.
While under the new model, many of the day to day decisions would fall on the director of the airport, the report exploring the idea said: ‘For certain decisions it can be argued that it would be better to have those decisions made by a board, who not only can be a useful place to test the robustness of the proposal, but also a forum to provide sufficient, credible and professional challenge from people who have equivalent knowledge of the aviation sector and experience of operating in that commercial world as the airport director.’
In a statement from the government, it said : ‘The Isle of Man Airport Board will play an important role in providing additional guidance and support to the airport executive on operational issues, and the wider department on the project that is considering the future, function and form of the airport.
‘The successful candidates will be expected to demonstrate an appreciation and understanding of strategic aviation issues, along with the ability to provide considered challenges while fostering consensus among stakeholders.’
An information pack including details on how to apply is available to download from the Department of Infrastructure page on the government website. The application process will close at midnight on Friday, September 1.