While under the new model, many of the day to day decisions would fall on the director of the airport, the report exploring the idea said: ‘For certain decisions it can be argued that it would be better to have those decisions made by a board, who not only can be a useful place to test the robustness of the proposal, but also a forum to provide sufficient, credible and professional challenge from people who have equivalent knowledge of the aviation sector and experience of operating in that commercial world as the airport director.’