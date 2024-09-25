Green fingered enthusiasts witnessed the fruits of their labour during a successful horticulture show.
The event, opened by David Corlett and held at Michael School recently and showcased a wide range of exhibits.
Ann Crellin took home the Marylin Maberry Cup for her prize-winning fudge while Joanne Callister won both the Anna Kennaugh Cup and the Alf Reynolds Cup for her excellent entries.
Other notable winners on the included Ann Barron, who claimed the Janet Foss Cup for her chocolate cake and the Radcliffe Cup for her Victoria sandwich cake.
Ray Corlett won the prestigious George & Belle Keith Shield for the best vegetable in the show.
The children’s categories were also hotly contested, with Jed Dixon-Howell winning the David Bailey Cup for Best Children’s Exhibit and the Renshaw Cup for crafts.
After the award presentation took place, all the event’s winners as well as the contestants were congratulated for the exemplary quality of the exhibits put forward for judging during this year’s contest.
Donations on the day were collected in aid of the Manx Gateway Club and Michael School.