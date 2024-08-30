Back in the mid-1900s, Port St Mary beach was among the most popular summer destinations on the island.

A big part of its attractiveness was its serene views, numerous retail and coffee shop options on Bay View Road and the large, imposing Bay Queen Hotel on the promenade.

The hotel, which was knocked down in 2021 and is currently being re-developed into a state-of-the-art apartment block by Hartford Homes, was the perfect destination for travelling families and holidaymakers.

The hotel has always been an iconic feature in the village’s skyline, and was once known as the ‘Ballaqueeny Hotel’ when it was first built and run by the Kelly family in the 1920s.

Open from May to September every year, the hotel hosted fancy dress competitions, Sunday ‘concert nights’, treasure hunts and bike rides during the summer months.

On its very best day, the Bay Queen could accommodate three hundred guests and employed ninety staff.

As the multi-million pound redevelopment of the site continues, the vibrant memory of what it used to be will never be lost on the residents of Port St Mary.

Outside the front of the Balqueen Hydro (N/A)
Summer visitors enjoy a trip to Port St Mary beach and its raft, with the Balqueen Hydro in the background (N/A)
Inside the main hall at the Balqueen Hydro (Manx Photographic Society)
The reception area at the Balqueen Hydro (Manx Photographic Society)
Inside the main foyer at the Bay Queen (as it was later called) (N/A)
A 'cycle tour' from Balqueen to Rushen Abbey in 1955 (N/A)
Guests at the hotel enjoying drinks at a Sunday 'concert night' (N/A)
A staff party at the hotel in September 1967 (N/A)