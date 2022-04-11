The Halle orchestra set for a summer island concert

One of the world’s most heralded orchestras is to make its belated appearance on the Isle of Man later this summer.

The world-famous Hallé orchestra are to perform at the Villa Marina on Saturday, July 23, led by musical director and conductor Sir Mark Elder.

The orchestra will perform a concert featuring music from Musgrave and Sibelius and will also welcome guest soloist Benjamin Grosvenor (above), who will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.4.

Benjamin is an internationally recognised pianist from the UK and is described as being recognized for his ‘sonorous lyricism and understated brilliance at the keyboard’.

The orchestra were due to appear on the island in 2020, but were forced to postpone the concert soon after it was announced, due to the Covid pandemic.

‘We are delighted to welcome The Hallé and Benjamin Grosvenor to the Isle of Man for a weekend of outstanding musical performance,’ said chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council Marlene Maska MLC.

‘The Hallé had hoped to travel to the island in 2020 but Covid prevented this concert and we are extremely fortunate to reschedule this visit.’