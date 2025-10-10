The island’s history is anchored in strange tales of fairies, goblins, black dogs and water spirits.
With Hop Tu Naa approaching reporter James Campbell takes a look at one of the lesser known and disturbing folklore tales in the Isle of Man...
Dotted throughout the island are strange and mysterious places many of us will never get to see.
In times gone by when most of the Manx population lived a rural life, superstation played an integral role in everyday affairs.
Fairies, goblins, giants and sprites played a significant part of the lives of many, which led to the emergence of magical and often disturbing tales.
In the book ‘A Guide to the Folklore Sites of the Isle of Man’ James Franklin, Sam Hudson and Katie Newton provide a comprehensive look at some of these places.
Some are in buildings, others in oddly mundane places but many are deep in valleys or high up in the hills well off the beaten track.
One story that really caught my attention was that of the Nikkesen’s Pool, more often called simply ‘the Nikkesen,’.
It sits in the Awin Ruy near its junction with the Glen Roy river in Lonan.
While only a short drive from where I live and an equally short walk, it is not easy to get to.
I received comprehensive directions to the pool courtesy of the book’s co-authors James and Sam before seeking permission to visit the site from the landowner.
But not only did Steve Karran give me permission, he went out of his way to meet up with me and show me where the pool was.
Nikkesen was a water-sprite who according to legend appeared sometimes in the form of a horse or pony, like the Glashtyn, sometimes as a handsome young man in a bid to draw people, usually girls, down into his abode beneath the water.
By the light of the full moon, he would lead a singing and dancing procession of his victims around a nearby meadow. People would gather above to watch, while Nikkesen and his ghostly company trooped round the field and then danced in a circle.
He was also seen occasionally in his equine form, roaming about the hazel-woods of Glen Roy.
The word ‘Nikkesen’ derives from Germanic and Old Norse words for a water sprite.
Not only is this mysterious pool believed to be the home of a water goblin, but it is also claimed to be bottomless. Curiously, the level of the pool does not change regardless of how much or little it rains.
Before trekking to the site, I first visited the equally mysterious phynnodderee’s pool, which lies a short distance away from the Nikkesen site.
Phynnodderee’s pool is also known as the drowning pool due to a tragedy there in the 1950s when a local man lost his life.
The picturesque pool is fed by a lovely waterfall and was a favourite haunt of the phynnodderee - a hairy sprite, similar in appearance to a mythical satyr with goat-like features.
It is one of the more benevolent folklore creatures, often helping to carry out arduous tasks and grass-clipping in exchange for food.
Steve kindly took me down through the steep fields and even showed me an old fireplace in the ruins of a property one used by workers from the nearby Glen Roy mines to change on their way home.
He took me to where the Glen Roy and Awin Roy converge.
To get to the pool I had to walk up the river itself for a short while. Thankfully, I had been prepared for this.
The pool itself was lovely, and I had no sense of anything sinister. It was a very peaceful place with the gurgling of the water almost hypnotic.
I scrambled back down the Awin Ruy and then crossed over the Glen Roy river to have a little look what I believe to be the meadow where Nikkesen danced with his victims.
I then had to climb down the bank and walk through the river once more which was, thankfully, rarely more than ankle-deep.
The best-known tale surrounding the pool relates to a young girl living at Ballaquine who was sent to look for calves which had gone astray.
She had got as far as Nikkesen’s, when she felt she heard the calves over the river. She called out: ‘Kebeg! Kebeg! Kebeg!’ - the word used to call for calves.
Those living nearby could hear her cries but, suddenly, a great mist came and rolled down the valley
As she called out a voice answered back through the mist saying: ‘Kebeg’s here! Kebeg’s here!
The girl returned with a cry: ‘I’m comin’! I’m comin’!
That was the last anyone saw of her. People say the Fairies who live in Nikkesen’s had pulled her in and carried her to their home.
I approached the pool and it felt a lot more uncanny than the previous spot.
What provides the eerie and claustrophobic feel is that the pool is almost enclosed by rocks and vegetation looming over it.
Vegetation hangs down and it feels you are in the Jurassic period. The narrow corridor funnelled the steam into what was clearly a deep pool and you can see how some thought it was bottomless. I dared not get too close to check for sure.
Unfortunately, a large branch was lodged at the waterfall which blocked the view somewhat.
There was certainly an otherworldly feel to Nikkesen’s but I can’t claim to have heard any voice luring me down to the depths.
But, as beautiful as the surrounding area was, part of me just wanted to leave. I wasn’t ready to become Nikkesen’s latest victim.