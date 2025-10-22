Manx National Heritage is encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy a diverse programme of Hop-tu-Naa events taking place across the Isle of Man during the October half-term.
Events have been scheduled from October 25 to 31 at heritage sites including Cregneash and the Manx Museum.
At Cregneash, the Hop-tu-Naa Festival on Saturday October 25 will feature traditional Manx folklore through turnip carving, live music, dancing, storytelling, and seasonal food.
The festival aims to bring history to life in a family-friendly setting.
Younger children can also take part in several tailored activities throughout the week.
On Sunday, October 26, ‘The Enormous Turnip’, a musical storytelling performance by Manx Family Concerts, will entertain families.
From Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31, ‘Turn Up for Turnips’ will offer daily sessions of traditional turnip carving, included with general admission and free for children. Meanwhile, the ‘Tiny Turnips Festival’ on Wednesday, October 29 is designed especially for children under five.
The Manx Museum will also host the ‘Spooky Little Screen’ film series, with screenings of family Halloween favourites: The Addams Family on October 27, Hotel Transylvania on October 29 and Hocus Pocus on October 31.
Victoria Dale, business development manager for events and bookings for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Hop-tu-Naa is one of the island’s most distinctive and much-loved traditions.
‘This year’s events offer something for everyone, whether you’re carving a turnip at Cregneash, watching a Halloween classic, or joining in a family performance.
‘We’re delighted to see so much enthusiasm, and encourage everyone to plan-ahead to make the most of the celebrations.’
Tickets are selling fast, with ‘Tales from the Whispering Walls’ at the Grove Museum now fully booked.
Full details and booking information is available by visiting https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/hop-tu-naa/