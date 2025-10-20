Young musicians and dancers across the island have been invited to explore the rich traditions of a Manx Christmas at this year’s Big Bree Workshop Day.
Organised by Culture Vannin, the workshop will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 16 across two venues – St John’s Methodist Hall and the Culture Vannin Centre – and is open to children aged 10 to 18.
Participants will take part in sessions focusing on Manx singing, music, and dance, culminating in a short festive concert for family and friends.
This year’s theme draws on the ‘Kegeesh Ommidjagh’ or ‘Foolish Fortnight’, a period of unique Manx customs and folklore surrounding the Christmas season.
These include the traditional Manx Gaelic carvals sung on Oie’ll Verree (Old Christmas Eve), early morning tunes played by fiddlers on Christmas Day, and appearances by legendary figures such as the Laair Vane (White Mare), the mischievous Mollag Bands, and the White Boys mummers’ play.
The festival also highlights the tradition of ‘hunting the wren’ on St Stephen’s Day.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, is coordinating the event alongside a team of experienced tutors.
‘The theme of an old Manx Christmas offers a range of interesting material that we will look into during the workshop day,’ Dr Woolley said.
‘No prior experience of Manx music or language is required, so each session will be an opportunity for students to try some folk dancing, play in a band or learn some Manx carols.
‘With the guidance of our expert tutors, the workshops will culminate in a short Manx Christmas concert for family and friends.’
The Big Bree Workshop is part of a wider initiative by Bree – a youth music movement founded by Culture Vannin in 2006.
The cost to attend the Big Bree Workshop is £15. Application forms are available at https://www.manxmusic.com/, with a closing date of Wednesday, November 5.