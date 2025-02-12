If you have an hour or two to spare at the weekend then a trip to Peel is often a go-to destination for many people.
The Sunset City is easy to get to and has plenty to offer for an afternoon stroll.
Like many, I tend to make a beeline for the beach or the castle and maybe head to Davison’s after for an ice cream.
But, having been to Peel so often, I decided to explore the winding streets for a bit of a change and I was struck by just how picturesque the area is between the promenade and Michael Street.
It is not just the line of quaint old fishing cottages that charms but that fact many are painted so vividly. Many appear to have been repainted in the last few years.
I walked round the harbour from Fenella beach car park and then headed up past the Creek Inn up Lake Lane and then turned into Church Lane which is a very narrow lane which skirts round the ruins of St Peter’s which was once a chapel supporting St German’s Cathedral but was best by fires throughout its history.
I then headed down Castle Street. One building close to the Central pub is painted an electric pink. It maybe a bit too much for some but it is certainly striking. Indeed, this street used to be lined with pubs back in the day.
As you head down, may of the properties are painted pastel pinks, blues, yellows and greens and includes the rather majestic-looking Merchant’s House which was once at the centre of trading in the town.
I head down onto Crown Street before reaching the prom. But I quickly dived back into the winding streets by heading up Market Place past the Marine pub.
I headed along Charles Street which is a hidden gem lined with stone-built homes, many with hanging baskets and plant pots which will come more alive in spring rather than mid-February.
I then went up Factory Lane and onto Stanley Mount, which also has a line of three or four colourful houses, before returning to the prom.
In an ideal world some of these streets would be totally pedestrianised so we can truly admire these beautiful streets without cars lining up. Of course, residents would not be happy with that so it will never happen.
It was refreshing to take in a part of Peel which can be easily missed but is very rewarding.