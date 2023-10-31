After a lengthy debate on assisted dying, it has passed its second reading in the House of Keys.
There were17 MHKs who voted for, and 7 who voted against.
An amendment by Onchan MHK Rob Callister to refer the bill to a committee will be debated in the House of Keys next week.
The next stage is that it will be scrutinised at a Clause stage before it is subject to a Third Reading in the House of Keys.
It will then progress onto the Legislative Council.
Dr Allinson said that MHKs vote on the principle of assisted dying, which will then have its individual clauses examined line by line.
He said: 'We can craft this bill' to provide a new medical service to the small number of residents who request it, whilst taking into account the concerns of those who oppose the bill.