Voters in five local authority areas went to the polls on Thursday (April 24) as part of the Isle of Man’s latest round of local authority elections.
While no contests were held in the majority of wards — including Andreas, Braddan, Ballaugh, Marown, Onchan, and several wards in Douglas and Ramsey — elections were held in Castletown, Douglas South, Patrick, Peel, and Ramsey North.
In total, 28 seats were up for grabs.
Polling stations opened at 8am and closed at 8pm, with voters able to cast their ballots at any station within their constituency.
At each polling station, voters were marked off the electoral register before receiving their ballot paper.
After voting in the privacy of a booth, they folded their ballot and placed it in the box after showing the official mark on the back to a presiding officer.
Here’s the results from the five local authorities:
Castletown
The former Chief Minister Tony Brown made a return to local politics by topping the poll in Castletown with 738 votes.
He is joined on the board by John Cringle, William Galley, Alan ‘Leo’ Leonard, Mahendrakumar Patel, Carol Quine and Laurence Watterson. Mr Cringle and Mrs Quine are both returning commissioners, with Mrs Quine having previously stepped down in 2021 following a dispute involving a commissioner’s employee being bitten by her dog.
Outgoing chairman Beth Cannan and veteran commissioner Colin Leather both lost their seats.
Much of the debate and conversations in Castletown were centred around the pedestrianisation of Market Square.
Turnout was 39.3%, with 958 voters from a pool of around 2,400.
Douglas South
David Cretney, a familiar face in Manx politics and former MHK, secured the highest individual vote count across the island, polling nearly 1,100 votes to top the poll in Douglas South.
40 years since he was first elected in to the House of Keys, Mr Cretney returns with his eighth victory and said he was ‘delighted’ with the result.
He was joined by Steven Crellin and Karel Ver Elst, while William Smedley was not elected.
Patrick
In Patrick, where six candidates stood for five seats, voters opted for stability following a string of resignations and internal disagreements within the local authority.
Former chairman Gordon Clague was returned at the top of the poll, with Robert Anderson, Paul Craker, Leo Cussons and Simon Mellor also elected.
Sitting commissioner Henry Bridson lost his seat.
Turnout in the parish was 28.7%.
Peel
Out west, Peel saw Ray Harmer — a former MHK and previous by-election winner — top the poll with 792 votes.
He was joined by Katryna Baptist, Frank Crompton, Alistair Cubbon-Wood, Stuart Hardingham, Sharon Lambert and Christine Moughtin.
Mr Crompton and Mrs Moughtin retained their seats, while William Otieno-Costain narrowly missed out.
A total of 1,268 votes were cast, with six rejected, representing a turnout of around 28%.
Ramsey North
In Ramsey’s North Ward, Juan McGuinness led the field with 477 votes.
Emma Honey, Pauline Johns-Garrett, Elizabeth Shimmin, Margaret Webb and Wilf Young were also elected. Three new commissioners join the board, while Mr McGuinness and Mr Young retained their seats.
Turnout was the lowest of the five areas at 20.6%, with 18 postal votes. A key issue during campaigning was the Northern Civic Amenity Site and the closure of its reuse shed.
The first results were declared in Ramsey North, with the final declaration — Douglas South — coming in at around 11.20pm.