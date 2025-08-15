Ramsey’s historic swing bridge has reopened to vehicles today (Friday), eight months after it was shut when a hole appeared in the road surface and further areas of concern were uncovered during inspections.
The Department of Infrastructure confirmed the news this afternoon, saying the Victorian landmark would once again be available to motorists as well as pedestrians.
‘Good news! Ramsey’s famous swing bridge will be open again to vehicles as well as pedestrians later this afternoon,’ a spokesperson said.
Constructed in 1892 by the Cleveland Bridge and Engineering Company, the bridge is the only structure of its type on the Isle of Man and was added to the island’s register of protected structures in March 2023.
The DoI said the deck is formed of timber members spanning between steel sections and topped with a mastic asphalt surface.
The closure followed the failure of part of the asphalt, which allowed water to penetrate and rot several timber decking members.
After the void was discovered in January 2025, the bridge was immediately closed to vehicular traffic on safety grounds, though it remained open at all times to pedestrians and cyclists.
There had been suggestions that the bridge could be permanently pedestrianised.
The department moved to dispel that speculation last month: ‘The Department currently has no intention or plans to pedestrianise the Swing Bridge.
‘If pedestrianisation was to be considered necessary in the future to ensure the long-term survival of the bridge, it would be subject to full public consultation.’
Today’s update will be welcomed by many in the north, including Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness, who last month voiced frustration at the pace of progress.
‘It’s been months of no vehicle access and a real lack of any sort of positive information,’ he said.
‘It should be getting fixed faster, and it’s up to the people of Ramsey to keep the pressure up.’