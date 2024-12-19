A number of glens and plantations remain closed to users in the wake of the Storm Darragh devastation.
Further strong winds and forecast gales have exacerbated the problem with a risk damaged trees could come down in the gusts.
Hundreds of trees were toppled as a result of the storm earlier this month which saw gusts reach 80mph and left homes without power and roads shut.
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) decided to close a number of areas due to them either being unsafe or undergoing tree felling operations. There are issues over precarious trees, blocked paths or paths that have become unstable because of damage from trees.
It could mean a change of plan for anyone wishing to walk through Groudle Glen to get to the Santa train. While access is now open at Whitebridge, there is still no route through to the rail viaduct.
Those wishing to head to the Santa train can gain access from the two entrances on King Edward Road and the beach.
The glens which remain closed are Colby Glen, Molly Quirk's Glen, Tholt-y-Will Glen, Lower Silverdale Glen and Lower Dhoon Glen.
There is also restricted access through Glen Elfin and Lhergy Frissel where the lower path is closed. Meanwhile at Glen Mooar there is only access to Spooyt Vane Waterfall via Ballaleigh Road.
Tynwald National Park and Garey ny Cloie Gardens are open but with some access restrictions.
South Barrule Plantation remains closed for tree clearance and harvesting but DEFA hopes to open some of the forest roads in the coming days, which will include access to the mountain trial bike skills area but all mountain bike trails are currently closed.
Archallagan Plantation also remains closed. The southern boundary forest road will be cleared of fallen and unsafe trees and partially reopened but only once the circular routes at South Barrule are opened.
All mountain bike trails and the forest road in the north half of Archallagan will remain closed until more substantial contract harvesting work can be organised.
Chibbanagh Plantation is open while the Millennium Way running through Sky Hill Plantation is now fully accessible.
Cringle Plantation is accessible with care as too are Ballaugh and Tholt-y-Will Plantations but fallen trees are still in place.
Conrhenny Plantation is open but one forest track is blocked by fallen trees while Kerroodhoo Plantation is partially closed for harvesting.