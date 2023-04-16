As part of our occasional series of walks in the Manx countryside, we start off in the car park at the South Barrule plantation.
To get there, if you're travelling from the north, go south through Foxdale and turn right at the sign for Port Erin on the road that takes you up to the Round Table.
From the south go north up the Ballamodha or from Port Erin up Ballakillowey, the Sloc and then the Round Table down past Snuff the Wind.
The walk was informal but went to the Stoney Mountain plantation, down to St Mark's and then via footpaths (some Millennium Way) up to the Ronague road and back to South Barrule plantation.
It took about five hours, with a break for a picnic.