A pizza takeaway could be opened at one of the island’s newest housing estates, if a planning application is approved.
Dandara Homes Ltd, the developer is behind the estate, has submitted an application on behalf of the intended owner which would see the takeaway open in Cringle Close in the Reayrt Mie estate in Ballasalla.
Planning approval was granted for the third phase of the Reayrt Mie estate which has seen a further128 homes built along with a neighbourhood centre comprised of three shop units and a children’s nursery.
The nursery is operational and one of the shop units is occupied by the Costcutter local convenience store, but the other two shop units have remained unoccupied since they were completed in July 2023.
In the cover letter, the applicant says: ‘A neighbourhood centre which is designed to serve a large residential area is an appropriate location for a hot food take-away outlet, with many current examples such as Ballawattleworth, Governors Hill, loM Business Park and Willaston.
‘The outlet will produce and sell pizza with associated side products (for example fries, drinks), which will either be delivered to customers or collected in person.
‘The intended opening hours of the outlet are 11am to 11.30pm each day (Monday to Sunday), which is comparable to the opening hours of similar outlets within other neighbourhood centres.
The business will have 10-12 staff on duty at any one time, who will be a mix of shop staff and delivery drivers.’
The applicant says there will be two dedicated parking spaces and nine shared spaces, with a shared delivery bay also available.
An application for ‘Express Consent’ for new signage for the outlet will be applied for separately, the applicant adds.