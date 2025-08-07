The oldest car in the Isle of Man has travelled to London for a display marking its 125th anniversary.
New Orleans Voiturette, registration 8710MN, is normally to be found in the vehicle collection at Milntown House in Lezayre.
The small three-seater was assembled during the reign of Queen Victoria in 1900.
Despite its name, it is not American but was made in Twickenham at premises on Orleans Road.
Only five cars still exist, and the one at Milntown is the only surviving twin cylinder model with an additional ‘dickey‘ seat.
It is in full running order and in good weather it can occasionally be spotted on the roads around Lezayre.
The author of a book on early motor manufacturing in the Twickenham area, Robin Hunter, came up with the idea that for the 125th anniversary of the cars, they could be displayed at the town’s annual St Margaret’s Fair in July.
With the Trust’s consent and support, along with a generous discount from the Steam Packet, four of the team at Milntown hired a van big enough to take the vintage vehicle on its trip to Twickenham.
Two of the surviving New Orleans couldn’t make the show, but the three that were on display proved quite a crowd pleaser.
Andrew Kelsey, volunteer mechanic at Milntown, said: ‘The Fair draws a very large crowd of all ages - many with small families - and the cars attracted a lot of interest, especially when the engines were started up.
‘The volunteers were surrounded by people asking questions all day - and not just about the cars as the Manx flags, bunting and banners promoting the Steam Packet and Milntown prompted a great deal of interest in the Isle of Man.’
The 125-year-old car has now been safely returned to Milntown.