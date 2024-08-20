Reporter Rhian Evans caught up with UNESCO Biosphere co-ordinator Jacqui Kennan to learn more about what biosphere status means to the island Jacqui Keenan is a force of nature.
Sitting opposite me, she’s wearing a lush green top, oozing kindness and enthusiasm.
You might recognise Jacqui’s name, she’s the co-ordinator for UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man who are partners of the Sustainability Category in Gef’s 30 Under 30 campaign.
Not only that, UNESCO is also partnering Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence this year, which is taking place on November 21.
The theme of the event is based around helping people understand more about what having a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status means for us as individuals and the island as a whole.
‘The Awards for Excellence is a pivotal moment in the Manx calendar, they celebrate people doing amazing things on the island and as part of our biosphere, so it makes sense that while we’re celebrating those people, we’re celebrating the biosphere as part of that’, Jacqui tells me.
She speaks with the ease and knowledge of someone who has been in her role for a long time, but Jacqui is still relatively new to the post with Biosphere Isle of Man.
‘I never thought I’d get a job in marine science in the Isle of Man because it was so limited when I was growing up, especially after the closure of the Marine Lab.’
Jacqui grew up in Port Erin, spending most of her weekends fascinatedly ogling the octopus in the Marine Lab aquarium or sitting on the jetty watching basking sharks in the bay, leading her to a deep long-lasting connection with the sea, which eventually lead to her to the role she’s in today.
Most people in the island will either know we are a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve or will at least have heard of the term Biosphere, but many don’t know what it actually means for us.
‘I think there’s a really good awareness that we’re a UNESCO Biosphere nation, but less of an understanding about what that means both for the Isle of Man, for organisations that are based here, and for us as individuals.
‘So, there’s work that we need to do there to build that understanding. Part of this partnership with the Awards for Excellence will hopefully help build that understanding of what being a Biosphere Reserve means, what the responsibilities are with that and also what the opportunities are for the Isle of Man.’
Some may think that having a UNESCO Biosphere status means we have a beautifully clear view of the stars at night. But that is the tip of the (hopefully not melting) iceberg.
‘Part of the reason we have achieved that status is in recognition of the incredible natural environment that we have here, our unique Manx culture and language, and our diverse economy and how we develop that sustainably. But it’s most of all about the fact that we have a community here that cares about all of those things.’
Jacqui says a lot of the work they’re doing is educating people on what a Biosphere Reserve actually is and what that means for each individual.
‘A big part of the work we’re doing and that Net Zero is doing is how do we communicate our message in a way that meets people where they are.
‘Because not everybody is on that train already and everybody has different pressures, and motivations, and different interests so we need to be understanding of what people are looking for and that way we can show what Biosphere means for that individual.’
Sustainability has a reputation as being a middle-class issue, one that predominantly needs to be tackled with money, I asked Jacqui for her thoughts on this.
‘It is and it isn’t middle-class.
‘At the moment, because of the way things are marketed and because we live in this consumer culture it seems like a lot of it is middle-class because a lot of it is about buying things like an electric bike or an electric car or get solar panels, which are more expensive but better for the environment and more sustainable.
‘But actually, there are so many things everyone can do to make a difference like only doing your washing at 30 degrees or turning the heating down slightly, all of which is either cheap or free or will in fact save you money.
‘Often, the people living the most sustainably are the ones who have to because they don’t have the money to do otherwise. ‘
The fact that we are the only place IN THE WORLD to have a whole-nation Biosphere status at the moment is a big deal.
‘A lot of other Biosphere Reserves look on that with almost a jealousy’, Jacqui tells me when I ask her what this status means for the island.
‘We have a lot of autonomy with how we run our Biosphere Reserve, while many other Biosphere Reserves have to work across jurisdictions, and some of them don’t have control over everything that happens in their biosphere.
‘So, we’ve got this unique opportunity where we have much more control and power to make sure what we’re doing/ how we live in our biosphere and all of those different aspects of it is done in a really considered and sustainable way.’
Since achieving our enviable status, we as an Island haven’t been resting on our laurels, not that we would be able to, our UNESCO Biosphere status is set for its standard 10-year review in 2026.
‘We’ve built on the position we were in in 2016’ Jacqui tells me.
‘We’ve expanded on a lot of the nature conservation and reservation work that’s going on and the research and development in that area.
‘In terms of our economic status, that’s diversified quite a lot since 2016, and we’ve got a lot of digital innovation and start-ups happening.
‘Our culture and heritage were a big part of why we were designated as well and 2026. As well as being our year for periodic review, it’ll also be the year of the Manx language so we’re partnering up with Culture Vannin to celebrate both being a biosphere for ten years and also our amazing Manx language.’
After reading this and all the inspirational things Jacqui has said, you might find yourself wondering ‘how can I play my part or get involved in supporting the island’s status as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve?’ What are the odds, I asked that exact same question to finish.
‘I think we can all contribute to the future of the biosphere reserve by recognising that we are an integral part of it.
‘Everything we do, every decision we make, where we work, how we work, how we travel, how we interact with each other, all contribute to what our biosphere looks like in the future.
‘So, rather than it being only one specific thing it’s more about living those Biosphere values - trying to build a sustainable environment, community, heritage, and economy - and understanding that we are each part of the biosphere and how we live creates that.’
If you’d like to find out more about UNESCO Biosphere and Net Zero Isle of Man and how it can benefit you, head on over to biosphere.im and/or netzero.im.