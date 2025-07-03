The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young people making a serious impact on the Isle of Man. Sam Halliday is one of this year’s Collaboration winners, supported by Robinson’s Food Hall.
When Sam first arrived on the island in 2021, he didn’t expect to be working behind the scenes at the top of government by the end of the year. But that’s exactly what happened. A long-time TT fan and frequent visitor, Sam made the move across and ended up landing a job most people twice his age would hesitate to take on.
‘I was looking for a job at the time that suited what I was doing in the UK,’ he says. ‘Luckily I saw this role advertised, applied, and was fortunate to be successful.’
Fast-forward to today and he’s 23, the Private Secretary to the Chief Minister. Sam’s role sits at the centre of all the action. He works across departments, events, policies and people, trying to herd the many cats of government into something vaguely coordinated.
‘My position is unique in the fact that I have the opportunity to be involved with a lot of cross-governmental matters,’ he says. ‘I really enjoy meeting with individuals from the public, private and third sectors, as well as representatives from other administrations, to discuss a wide range of topics.’
It’s exactly that collaborative magic that got him recognised in this year’s list.
‘In my role I have to collaborate with a lot of different stakeholders, often with competing priorities, to achieve a desired outcome,’ he says. ‘When organising annual Government events, many factors need to be brought together and considered in order to achieve a successful occasion.’
Sam started the role when he was just 19, coordinating meetings with senior politicians and keeping the wheels of government turning.
‘I appreciate that this was a lot of responsibility to take on at such a young age,’ he says. ‘Imposter syndrome can creep into my own head, even now after more than three years. But I have worked hard to prove to myself that I do have the experience and the knowledge to succeed in my career.’
When asked about who inspires him, Sam doesn’t hesitate. It’s his twin brother Jorge, who’s got his own adrenaline-fuelled career racing motorbikes on and off the island.
‘He's had many achievements throughout his 10 years of racing so far, most notably competing in the Isle of Man TT, and being the first racer to compete in the TT races born in this century,’ Sam says. ‘His determination to succeed and dedication to the sport is a continuous source of inspiration for me.’
Looking forward, Sam is hoping to see more young people dive into public service and shake things up.
‘It can only be more beneficial to have a wider range of views, to ensure that the island is the best place it can be.’