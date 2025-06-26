The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young people making an impact across the island in fields from innovation to community work. Among the 2025 winners is 26-year-old tailor and designer Matthew Collister.
When Matthew Collister first picked up a needle and thread, it wasn’t in a glamorous studio or under the watchful eye of a fashion mentor. It was at home, adjusting his school uniform to fit better because nothing off-the-rack ever quite sat right. What started as a teenage attempt to feel a bit more confident quickly turned into a lifelong love of tailoring.
After studying textiles at high school, he completed a Level 3 Diploma in Art & Design at the Isle of Man College before heading to Middlesex University in London to study Fashion Design. But rather than stay in the capital, Matthew brought his skills back to the island, determined to reshape how people think about clothing.
Through his business Seamlessly You, he encourages people to reconnect with what they already own. From clever alterations to bold redesigns, he focuses on making fashion more personal while cutting down on waste.
‘So many people have pieces they love but don’t wear because they don’t quite fit or feel dated. I help them rediscover those pieces and the potential of what they already owned.’
Matthew’s approach isn’t just technical. It’s about storytelling and purpose.
‘Tailoring is often seen as a traditional or outdated craft, but what many people don’t realise is how modern, creative and empowering it can be. It’s not just about fixing clothes; it’s about helping people feel more confident.’
One of his main challenges has been shifting perceptions.
‘Many people don’t see it as relevant or worthwhile compared to simply buying something new. But through my Instagram and business, I share transformations, tell the stories behind each piece and make the process feel accessible, modern and exciting.’
Looking to the future, Matthew wants to expand his work into teaching and community education.
‘Tailoring and sewing skills are fading, especially on the island. I want to share the skills and knowledge I’ve gained over the years and help others develop their creativity and confidence through hands-on learning. I hope that the value of skilled craftsmanship is more widely recognised and fairly compensated, so that the hard work and expertise involved are truly appreciated and justified.’
For anyone considering staying on or returning to the Isle of Man, Matthew is clear.
‘The greatest benefit of staying on or moving back to the island is how strong and community-driven it is. When I started Seamlessly You, I didn’t spend a penny on marketing. Through the power of social media and the supportive local community, I was able to reach and connect with so many people. That sense of connection and support is something you don’t find everywhere.’