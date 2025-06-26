The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young Manx professionals shaping the Isle of Man’s future through leadership, creativity and ambition.
Most people don’t think about what happens to their rubbish once it leaves the bin – but Michael Valerga thinks about it a lot. As Technical Plant Engineer at SUEZ Recycling & Recovery Isle of Man, he helps power nearly 10% of the island’s electricity by turning waste into energy.
It’s this kind of behind-the-scenes innovation that earned Michael a place in the Gef 30 Under 30 class of 2025, where he was named a winner in the Innovation category, supported by Zurich Isle of Man.
Michael first joined SUEZ back in 2015, fresh out of school with a curious mind and a passion for engineering.
‘I just enquired about any possible opportunities that could lead to a career in engineering,’ he says. ‘I started as the site’s Maintenance Apprentice, and I’ve been building from there ever since.’
And that commitment to self-development hasn’t stopped. When a promotion required a degree, Michael didn’t let the lack of one hold him back. Instead, he enrolled with the Open University and studied in his spare time. The commitment paid off when he graduated in Manchester with a degree in Environmental Technology and Sustainability.
‘That whole experience taught me that even the most unlikely is achievable,’ he says.
So what exactly happens at the energy-from-waste plant? According to Michael, it’s a complex operation that most people don’t even realise is happening.
‘There’s a lot of complexity involved in turning waste into energy,’ he says. ‘We use heat to create steam, spin a turbine at 8000rpm and generate enough electricity to power approximately a tenth of the island.’
While the technology is impressive, Michael is most excited by the constant opportunities for improvement.
‘As engineers, it is part of our everyday role to come up with innovative ways to improve process efficiency and methods of work, whether it’s improving how efficiently we run or rolling out initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint,’ he explains.
That drive to keep improving, from reducing utility use and boosting biodiversity to increasing efficiency and community connection, is what secured his place in the Innovation category.
When it comes to role models, Michael doesn’t name a tech titan. His inspiration is Toto Wolff, Team Principal of the Mercedes Formula 1 team.
‘He shows that innovation isn’t only about technology,’ Michael says. ‘It’s also about how you lead people, build trust, and make data-driven decisions to drive success.’
One piece of advice from a former colleague in the UK has stuck with him: ‘Issues that appear in front of you aren’t blockers, they’re opportunities to create new solutions.’
Winning a place on the Gef 30 Under 30 list was more than a line on a CV.
‘To know that what I’m doing is meaningful, and valued by others means a lot,’ he says. ‘It’s motivating. It pushes me to keep going, to keep aiming higher.’