As the world marks International Women’s Day this Saturday, the Isle of Man has its own pioneering figure to celebrate - Sophia Goulden, the mother of renowned suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst.
While Emmeline became a household name in the fight for women’s suffrage, the roots of her activism can be traced back to Sophia’s influence and her Manx heritage.
A blue heritage plaque, first unveiled in 2018, still stands outside a property on Strathallan Crescent, Douglas, marking Sophia’s indelible connection to the island.
Yet, her story is arguably not as well-known compared to that of her famous daughter.
Born Sophia Craine in 1825 in the parish of Lonan, she was raised in a society that was already breaking new ground.
The Isle of Man was the first place in the British Isles to grant women the right to vote - as early as 1881, decades before the UK.
After marrying Robert Goulden, Sophia moved to Manchester, where she raised a family that would change history.
While raising Emmeline and her siblings, she ensured they were surrounded by political discussions, radical ideas, and the conviction that women deserved a voice.
In later years, Emmeline Pankhurst herself acknowledged the role her mother played in shaping her activism.
In her autobiography, Emmeline credited Sophia with awakening her political consciousness, particularly through stories of injustice and oppression.
This early influence undoubtedly set the stage for Emmeline’s leadership in the fight for women’s suffrage.
Emmeline Pankhurst became one of the most influential figures in the suffragette movement, founding the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in 1903.
Known for its militant tactics - such as hunger strikes, protests, and acts of civil disobedience - the WSPU brought women’s suffrage into the national spotlight.
Her efforts played a crucial role in securing votes for women in the UK, first in 1918, when some women over 30 were granted the right to vote, and later in 1928, when full suffrage was achieved.
Much later, she was later named one of the 100 most important people of the 20th century by Time magazine.
Sophia Goulden passed away in 1910, leaving behind not just a family, but a movement that would soon achieve what she had always believed in - votes for women.
Today, Sophia’s legacy is being revived and celebrated, thanks in part to groups such as The Friends of Sophia Goulden and the plaque outside a humble property on Douglas promenade where she retired to with her husband Robert and later died.
Efforts continue to highlight her impact, ensuring she is remembered not just as Emmeline’s mother, but as a woman of conviction in her own right.
There are also ongoing efforts to get a statue of Sophia Goulden created and installed in Laxey.
As we celebrate International Women’s Day, the island also remembers Sophia Goulden - a Manx woman who planted the seeds of change in one of history’s most formidable suffragettes.