The most expensive home in the Isle of Man has been sold.
Arragon Mooar, the distinctive oval-shaped house close to the coast at Santon, had been on the market with island estate agents Cowley Grove with a price tag on £15m.
Conceived by renowned inventor Dr John Taylor OBE, the estate has been described as one of the finest in the British Isles.
The 23,000 sq ft six-bedroom property boasts an elliptical central atrium with a galleried first floor connected by a cantilever staircase, glass lift and even a secret staircase.
It has a 360-degree roof terrace, a secure three-room exhibition space which can also be used as a gym suite, and a photographic studio/cinema.
Cowley Groves managing director Orry-James Creane said: ‘I don’t know of any residential transactions that have been higher in value. What we have achieved in terms of price is phenomenal.’
It is understood that the buyer is already an island resident who has paid close to the asking price.
Dr Taylor had first placed Arragon Mooar on the market in 2019 with an asking price of £30m which included 300 acres and a farm.
Mr Creane said the package had been slimmed down to comprise 70 acres, which includes three cottages.
He said the next highest price a house has sold for in the Isle of Man is £10.3m.
Mr Creane said there is currently huge interest in island properties with a value of £5m, £10m and above.
He said: ‘The situation seems to be changing.
‘People from across are looking here as they just want to move out of the UK for reasons of tax and political uncertainty, and security. They don’t like what’s going on in the UK.
‘There is the tax efficiency here but also the greenery, the quality of life and they want privacy.’
He added: ‘We have discussed the current situation with the island’s advocates and there has never been more high value transactions currently under offer awaiting exchange.’