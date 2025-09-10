Andrew Yan Hong Cheung punched his victim in the head but disputes the number of punches thrown and that there were children present.
A Newton hearing will have to be held to settle the dispute over the prosecution facts.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Cheung was at a woman’s address at Hillside Avenue in Douglas, on July 16.
Another male arrived which prompted Cheung to become angry, shouting: ‘You can’t come in here. Get the f*** out of this house.’
He grabbed the man and dragged him to the floor, then began punching him in the head, which resulted in the victim suffering a cut and swelling.
At police headquarters, the defendant answered ‘no comment’ to all questions but handed in a prepared statement.
In it, Cheung, who lives at Belmont Terrace in Douglas, said the complainant had not been expected at the property and his appearance had been a surprise.
Ms Dodge submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Photos of the victim’s injuries were shown to Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that the case should be dealt with in the lower court and submitted a basis of plea on behalf of his client.
In that, Cheung claimed he had only thrown two punches and that children had not been present.
Ms Dodge said that this was not accepted, as witnesses had said that there were more punches and children were on the stairs at the time, with the incident occurring in the hallway.
Bail continues.