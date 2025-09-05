A former café in Glen Helen is being offered as a ‘blank canvas’ for someone looking to create a new hospitality venture in one of the island’s most scenic spots.
The Lodge café, which became well known for its signature burgers and picturesque setting, closed in October last year after the landowner decided to sell the property.
It had operated for three years, with the former owners now running Porter’s Burgers on Broadway in Douglas.
Now, the team behind the Glen Helen TT project is inviting expressions of interest from individuals or businesses keen to breathe new life into the site.
The space is currently empty and without a full kitchen, meaning a future operator will be able to design and fit out the premises to their own style and needs.
Organisers describe it as a ‘unique opportunity’ to be part of a wider redevelopment of the area, which includes the addition of a new outdoor sauna and hot tub wellness zone, as well as glamping pods due to arrive soon.
A post on the Glen Helen TT 2025 Facebook page said: ‘We’re looking for the right person to bring a much-loved café back to life in one of the island’s most stunning spots.
‘There’s no fixed plan, whether it’s a lease, a partnership, or running it as part of our team, the deal can be shaped around the right person or business.’
They added that anyone with a passion for food, hospitality and creating something special in the heart of Glen Helen is encouraged to get in touch.
Formerly known as Glen Rhenass, Glen Helen features gardens with rustic bridges and waterfalls through the foliage.
Further details are available by messaging the Glen Helen TT 2025 Facebook page or calling 467163.